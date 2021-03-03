Long Realty welcomes home one of its own as Jodi Koch joins the Oro Valley office after time with another company, bringing with her a powerful track record of professional leadership and accomplishment.

Koch launched her realty career in 1998 as a sales agent with Long Realty and worked with the company for 13 years before shifting to another area brokerage. She attained her Arizona broker’s license in 2003 and serves as an associate broker at the Oro Valley branch.

A veteran of two decades of committee service with the Tucson Association of REALTORS®, Koch is the president-elect of the association’s board of directors and will take over as president in 2022. At the state level, she served from 2019 through 2021 on the Arizona Association of REALTORS®’ professional standards committee and as an AAR board member in 2019 and 2021.

Koch is a veteran in another sense as well: As a U.S. Air Force spouse, she moved 17 times in 23 years—an experience that helped guide her into real estate. “I wanted to educate buyers and sellers in the process, because I too felt lost when buying and selling,” she said. To that end, Koch is a member of the Real Estate Educators Association, a nationwide professional-development group.

Koch’s career path includes time as a sales agent, associate broker, manager associate broker and designated broker—a position that involved overseeing the activities of 400-plus sales agents and staff in 10 regional branch offices.

Her business model focuses on new and resale residential properties, with a high level of expertise in active-adult communities and working with clients who are transitioning to assisted-living settings. Based on her sales record for last year, Koch joins Long Realty’s Director’s Circle for 2021.

Among her seven professional credentials, Koch lists Seniors Real Estate Specialist, for working with clients age 50 and older; Short Sales & Foreclosure Resource; and Certified Residential Specialist.

“Jodi brings an incredible background,” said KC Woods, Oro Valley branch manager. “It’s rare to encounter a pro with her level of commitment to her clients, to education and to her profession. Plus, she’s been an Oro Valley resident for a quarter-century, so she knows the territory.”

About Long Companies

