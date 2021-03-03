HealthOn Broadway Reopens After Almost Yearlong COVID-19 Closure

HealthOn Broadway has reopened after being closed for almost a year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Tucson area in March of 2020. HealthOn Broadway is a modern, integrated health center, providing state-of-the-art primary care, health education, physical therapy, occupational health and wellness coaching to all community members and was originally opened in March of 2017.

HealthOn Broadway is part of HealthOn Tucson, a joint venture between Tucson Medical Center and El Rio Health, which also includes HealthOn University that reopened in late 2020 after being closed due to the pandemic.

“We are so pleased to reopen HealthOn Broadway this week and welcome the downtown neighborhoods and businesses back! Our team also took this opportunity to do a bit of remodeling, creating more space to expand our clinical care and services for the community” said Nancy Johnson, CEO of El Rio Health.

“El Rio Health is a great partner in bringing healthcare to our community,” said Julia Strange, VP of Community Benefit for TMC and chairwoman of the HealthOn Broadway board of directors. “We are excited for the reopening and the ability to increase access to care for people who live and work downtown.”

About El Rio Health:

El Rio Health is the largest provider of medical and dental services for the uninsured and Medicaid populations in Pima County. El Rio serves the medical, dental, and behavioral health needs of over 113,000 patients annually. El Rio employs over 1,500 people with an annual budget of over $180 million dollars. A national model of health care excellence, El Rio’s mission is to “improve the health of our community through comprehensive, accessible, affordable, quality and compassionate care.” www.elrio.org

About Tucson Medical Center:

Licensed at more than 600 beds and employing 4,300, has been Tucson’s locally governed nonprofit regional health system for 75 years. TMC is part of TMC HealthCare, Southern Arizona’s leading health system, providing emergency care and pediatric care (including Tucson’s first Pediatric Emergency Department), with top-notch intensive care units for adults, children and newborns. Other specialty areas include women’s, maternity, cardiac care, orthopedic, neuroscience, hospice, surgical, vascular, geropsychiatric care and senior services. www.tmcaz.com