Buffalo Exchange Donates $5,000 to Southern Arizona’s Unidas Program

Buffalo Exchange, a nationwide resale fashion retailer founded in Tucson, has pledged to become a sponsor of the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona’s Unidas, a philanthropic program that serves teens aged 14-18.

“We are incredibly excited and thankful for Buffalo Exchange’s generous gift and commitment to support Unidas each spring,” says Amalia Luxardo, WFSA’S CEO. “Their donation will not only enable our budding teen philanthropists to award a local grant, but will also give them a firsthand look at corporate social responsibility.”

Focused on fostering a philanthropic spirit and supplying the knowledge and tools to create change in the community, Unidas gives young women the opportunity to grow while creating interpersonal connections with peers and mentors that will last a lifetime.

“Unidas has given me so much valuable perspective on the world around me. I have met so many amazing, strong… inspiring young women through Unidas, which I wouldn’t have otherwise,” says Unidas participant Dylan Greenhill. “I have grown as a person, ally and advocate.”

Kerstin Block, founder of Buffalo Exchange, and her daughter Rebecca Block are excited for this chance to support young women in Tucson. “As a predominantly female company, we’ve always felt strongly about empowering women. We also believe in the importance of giving back to the communities we’re apart of.” said Kerstin. “The Unidas program not only empowers young women, but it teaches them to be our future’s philanthropists. We’re proud to support that mission.”

Among a variety of other initiatives, the resale fashion company also gives back to the Southern Arizona community through its Clothing for the Community program, which helps local non-profits host fundraising $1 sales by providing support, promotion and large amounts of clothing.

Variations of this program have raised over $80,000 for a variety of Southern Arizona organizations since 2015.