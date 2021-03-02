Farhang & Medcoff is pleased to announce the promotion of Sara C. Derrick to the position of Equity Partner.

Derrick joined the firm in 2019 with a strong background in business and corporate law. Her practice is concentrated in the areas of real estate, business, and corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, and estate planning. Before joining Farhang & Medcoff, she was a shareholder at Mesch Clark Rothschild. Sara earned her J.D in 2002 from the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law.

Founded in 2008, Farhang & Medcoff has become one of the leading business law firms in Arizona. U.S News and World Report named F&M to its 2018 and 2019 Best Law Firms list, and its principals are rated AV Preeminent through Martindale.