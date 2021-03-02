Farhang & Medcoff is pleased to announce the promotion of Robert C. Garcia to the position of Equity Partner.

Garcia joined Farhang & Medcoff in 2011 and first became a partner in 2018. He practices primarily in the area of employment law and focuses his efforts on compliance and proactive planning to help clients avoid legal issues. Garcia is also a seasoned litigator who represents clients through all the stages of civil disputes. He earned his J.D. in 2008 from Boston College Law School and his bachelor’s degree in 2005 from the University of Arizona.

Founded in 2008, Farhang & Medcoff has become one of the leading business law firms in Arizona. U.S News and World Report named F&M to its 2018 and 2019 Best Law Firms list, and its principals are rated AV Preeminent through Martindale.