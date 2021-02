Northwest Primary & Specialty Care, serving Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Green Valley, Sahuarita, Vail and beyond, recently welcomed Dr. Rachael Gates. Gates, who practices family medicine, said, “I welcome families with infants and I’m also experienced caring for elderly patients. I believe in listening to my patients and greatly value the exchange of information.” Currently, Northwest Primary & Specialty Care has more than 80 outpatient providers representing 14 specialties.