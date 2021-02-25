Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Campus is pleased to announce the addition of Niyati Patel, an acute care nurse practitioner with an emphasis in adult gerontology, to the already experienced healthcare team.

Patel has an extensive background of education and certifications and she received her bachelor’s of science in Nursing from Northern Arizona University and her Master’s in Acute Care Nurse Practitioner with Emphasis on Adult Gerontology at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

She is a board-certified nurse practitioner with American Nurses Credentialing Center and is a licensed registered nurse (RN) and advanced practicing registered nurse by the Arizona State Board of Nursing.

In addition to her education and accreditations, she has more than 8 years of nursing experience in medical oncology and trauma general surgery. Patel is also a member of the Southern Arizona Nurse Practitioner’s Association and American Nurses’ Association.

Patel brings the following experience and expertise to Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital:

All aspects of adult-gerontology medicine

Ability to treat standard, acute and chronic illnesses

Medical surgical inpatient experience

Inpatient wound and post-burn care

Preventative medicine, health promotion and maintenance

Call (520) 393-4863 to schedule an appointment or for more information.

About Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Campus

Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is a state-of-the-art, 49-bed healthcare and wellness center that servers Southern Arizona. The facility, built in 2015, offers 100-plus credentialed staff physicians, 250 employees and 120 volunteers. The hospital includes a 12-bay Emergency Department, a Medicare-certified swing bed unit, a full-service Imaging Department, an on-site Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic, an adjacent medical campus, and a café and cafeteria.