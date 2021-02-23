Sundt Foundation Awards Grants to Seven Tucson Charities

The Sundt Foundation awarded grants to seven Southern Arizona nonprofits during its current giving round.

“Being able to live our company’s purpose every day and give back to our community is very rewarding for our employee-owners,” said Rick Buchanan, Sundt Foundation Tucson board member. “All seven charities selected this quarter are worthy of being selected for the work they’re doing to make Southern Arizona a better place.”

The foundation awards grants each quarter to local charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of Sundt employee-owners.

Nonprofits that received a grant include:

– Interfaith Community Services Tucson

– Make Way for Books

– Tucson Jewish Community Center

– El Rio Center Foundation

– Steven M. Gootter Foundation

– Step Up to Justice

– Bootstraps to Share of Tucson

Sundt’s purpose is to build environments where its clients, employee-owners and communities prosper. The Sundt Foundation was established in 1999 as a way for employee-owners to give back to the communities in which they live and work. The organization is funded primarily by contributions from Sundt employees, which are matched by the company. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $11 million in donations. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for a grant may call (480) 293-3000 or visit www.sundtfoundation.org for more information. Sundt has offices in Tempe and Tucson, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; San Antonio, Dallas and El Paso, Texas; and Sacramento, San Diego and Irvine, California.

Sundt Construction, Inc. (www.sundt.com) is one of the country’s largest and most respected general contractors. The 130-year-old firm specializes in transportation, industrial, building, concrete and renewable power work and is owned entirely by its 2,000-plus employees. Sundt is distinguished by its diverse capabilities and experience, unique employee-ownership culture and depth of self-perform expertise in nine major trades. Half of Sundt’s workforce is comprised of skilled craft professionals who, together with the company’s administrative employees, enable Sundt to fulfill its mission to be the most skilled builder in America. Sundt has 11 offices throughout California, Arizona, Texas and Utah and is currently ranked the country’s 52nd largest construction company by ENR, the industry’s principal trade magazine.