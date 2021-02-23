Dr. Narong Kulvatunyou

BizTUCSON February 23, 2021
Northwest Primary & Specialty Care, serving Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Green Valley, Sahuarita, Vail and beyond, recently welcomed Dr. Narong Kulvatunyou, FACS, a general and trauma surgeon. “My goal is to help my patients get back on their feet and return to their baseline where they can enjoy life and spend time with their family and loved ones,” Kulvatunyou said. Currently, Northwest Primary & Specialty Care has more than 80 outpatient providers representing 14 specialties.

