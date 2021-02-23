Meritage Homes Announces Brookstone at Gladden Farms

Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., has announced a new community coming in May to Gladden Farms. Brookstone at Gladden Farms is designed to appeal to first-time homebuyers and will be priced from the low $300s. Meritage Homes offers five floorplans, including both single-story and two-story, energy-efficient home designs.

Brookstone at Gladden Farms is conveniently located close to I-10, providing residents easy access to major employment centers, premier restaurants and entertainment. Part of an existing master-planned community, this neighborhood features several amenities including a dog park, kid’s splash pad, greenbelt, and community garden.

With demand for new homes increasing among first-time buyers who want to escape escalating rents, Meritage Homes has designed an entry-level line of homes that include many features typical in upgraded homes such as kitchen islands, home automation features and granite counter tops, as well as upgraded cabinets, laundry rooms and appliances. “We offer several different floor plans that will appeal to families of all sizes and Gladden Farms is a beautiful, family-friendly community,” says Jeff Grobstein, Division President, Tucson | Active Adult. Meritage offers a streamlined home-buying experience for first-time buyers by providing a one-stop-shop for sales and design at the community.

Brookstone at Gladden Farms will be open for in-person tours starting in mid-April with enhanced safety measures in compliance with local, state and CDC guidelines. In addition, homebuyers can manage the entire purchase process online with Meritage Homes’ Virtual Homebuying process which seamlessly guides prospective buyers from research and discovery all the way through closing. Along the way, buyers can connect with representatives to learn more about communities, arrange virtual tours, speak to a mortgage professional and much more. Meritage Homes’ goal is to ensure customers feel comfortable in their interactions, whether in-person or online.

Every Meritage home is built with energy- and money-saving features including spray-foam insulation, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, Low-E windows and a high-performance air filtration system that improves the home’s air quality and reduces the number of allergens. Every home also includes USB outlets and advanced thermostats.

Community Quick Facts