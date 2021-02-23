Jim Click Launches 12th Annual “Millions for Tucson Raffle”

Automotive dealer Jim Click, Jr. has announced the launch of the latest “Millions for Tucson Raffle” giving local charities another opportunity to raise millions of dollars this year. Click announced that the grand prize this year is a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, the second prize is two first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world (some restrictions apply), and the third prize is $5,000 in cash.

In this latest iteration of the raffle, Click will again issue 100,000 raffle tickets to eligible non-profit organizations to sell and participating charities will keep 100 percent of the funds they raise to support their local services and programs. This is the 12th raffle that Click has conducted with the previous 11 having collectively raised more than $9 million for local charities since 2004. The past six raffles have raised on average more than $1 million per year– all of it going to local charitable programs in greater Tucson.

Raffle tickets are now being issued to eligible 501(c)(3) organizations, which are encouraged to sell as many tickets as possible before the December 10, 2021 deadline. A drawing will be held for the winning tickets on Friday, December 17, 2021. Tickets are $25 each, or five for $100.

“Last year, during the pandemic, our community stepped up and supported our charities by helping to raise over a million dollars, and that really proved, once again, that our Tucson and Southern Arizona community is home to some of the most generous folks in our nation,” Click said. “We are tremendously grateful for that support, and even as we continue through this pandemic, while waiting for all Southern Arizonans to get vaccinated, we know that our community will be just as generous. The Click family is humbled to be able to give back through hosting this raffle and we look forward to raising even more money this year for our charities,” he concluded.

Eligible non-profit organizations wishing to participate in the fundraising campaign can make arrangements to pick up their tickets by contacting the Millions for Tucson Raffle management team at 520-342-5210, or by e-mail at jimclickraffle@russellpublic.com. Additional information is at www.millionsfortucson.org