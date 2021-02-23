Northwest Primary & Specialty Care, serving Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Green Valley, Sahuarita, Vail and beyond, recently welcomed Dr. Chiamaka Baba. She specializes in obstetrics and gynecological care. “My heart has always been with women’s health and I enjoy that I can care for women through all ages and stages of their lives – adolescence, pregnancy and birth, and menopause,” Baba said. Currently, Northwest Primary & Specialty Care has more than 80 outpatient providers representing 14 specialties.