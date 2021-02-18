Steve Weaver has launched a Vistage CEO/Owner peer group in the Tucson area with a goal of helping business leaders become the very best they can be.



Steve’s career path in the U.S. and abroad has including working for public, private and family-owned companies as well as running his own businesses. Much of his success is attributed to being a member of a Vistage group. “My performance and results became significantly better because of the executive coaching, wisdom, guidance and support that I received from my peers,” he said. “Now it’s my turn to give back.”

Steve leads an exclusive group of CEOs, business owners and key executives who collaborate to help each other develop leadership skills and grow their businesses. It’s a safe place to solve difficult challenges that leaders cannot discuss with their management team or employees. Topics include driving growth, hiring and retaining talent, COVID response, expanding operations, coping with stress, preparing an exit plan and many other subjects.



“I am most proud of a wide network of people I’ve coached and mentored who are living happy, fulfilled lives doing what they love.”

A media executive for many years, Steve was a member of the innovative team that took the first newspaper in the country online, launched the first Hispanic and Vietnamese newspapers in a major U. S. market and was the first American newspaper publisher to address European Parliament. He was part of the founding team that launched a number of large online businesses such as cars.com, Career Builder and realtor.com among others.

He founded a digital marketing company that served the U.S. and Caribbean markets and also ran a global team in the podcast sector. His career has taken him around the nation, where he served as a member of the Florida Council of 100, The World Association of Newspapers and many nonprofit boards.

Weaver has first-hand knowledge about the challenges facing American businesses during challenging times and industry evolutions. He helped pioneer remote working leading his company to a virtual workplace in 2012.



Steve welcomes inquiries from people who are ready to accelerate their business growth and want to improve their leadership skills. If your company is poised for rapid growth and you’d like a team of successful people to help show you the way, joining Steve’s Vistage group is a smart choice.

Connect with Steve to learn how to get started. steven.weaver@vistagechair.com