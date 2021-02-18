R&A CPAs Wins ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting Award

R&A CPAs, one of Southern Arizona’s leading public accounting and business advisory firms, announced that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients.

ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2021 Best of Accounting winners are twice as likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. R&A CPAs received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 85.9% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry average of 43% in 2020.

“Every member of the R&A team is committed to providing outstanding service to our clients,” said R&A CPAs CEO and Managing Partner Thomas K. Furrier. “All of us are all proud and honored to be recognized by our clients in this way.”

“After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Accounting award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO and Founder Eric Gregg. “These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Accounting winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”