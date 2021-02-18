New Carondelet Emergency Center to Open This Spring, Recruiting Staff

Preparations are underway for a spring opening of Carondelet St. Raphael’s Emergency Center, located near I -10 and Wilmot Rd.

The facility, now fully set up with supplies and medical equipment is actively recruiting full-time staff. Positions are available for viewing at carondelet.org/careers. The emergency center will provide around the clock emergency care for residents of the nearby residential and commercial areas.

“Carondelet chose this area as projections show continued growth and need for nearby medical care. We are pleased to be able to expand our services in the greater Tucson area,” said Chris Tweedy, administrator for the facility.

“St. Raphael Emergency Center will be open 24/7, offering convenient access for the nearby growing residential area and major employment centers. The facility’s 13-bed emergency department will be open around the clock and staffed by board-certified emergency physicians,” said Tweedy.

The facility will offer a patient-friendly design with emergency care services in an efficient, convenient location. It is designed to provide close integration with Carondelet’s hospitals for patients who may require more complex care.

“Carondelet Health Network is investing in the Tucson area to create a health system with services in appropriate locations with quality, value and customer service among our priorities. Our goal is providing an integrated system of services for those who choose Carondelet for their care,” said Carondelet Health Network CEO Doug Luckett.

Carondelet Health Network operates Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital and Carondelet Marana Hospital in the greater Tucson area, Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales, and related physician practices and services serving southeastern Arizona.