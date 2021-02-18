Edmund Optics Opens New Facility in Tucson

Edmund Optics, the premier provider of optical and imaging components, has announced that it has opened a new Assembly and Advanced Design Facility in Tucson, the second Edmund Optics location in the state.

This 21,225 sq. ft state-of-the-art facility will support advanced design efforts and high-volume manufacturing services, including cleanroom assembly and incoming inspection with numerous testing capabilities such as MTF, straylight, thermal cycle, shock and vibration.

Edmund Optics customers will now have access to more sophisticated commercial and ITAR compliant offerings at a regional location on the West Coast, in addition to other Edmund Optics facilities, domestically and internationally.

“We are pleased to be able to now provide additional design and assembly services for our customer’s most demanding and complex applications,” said Greg Hollows, VP of Edmund Optics’ Imaging Business Unit. In addition, new technology jobs will be created in Tucson.

“This new facility will allow Edmund Optics to build a larger collaborative partnership with Arizona Optics Initiative and the Arizona Technology Council,” said Robert Edmund, CEO and board chairman. “It solidifies our commitment to Tucson and AZTC Optics Valley initiatives.”

This facility has already hired six new engineers and plans to add additional technical and skilled assembly talent over the course of this year.