With over 20 years’ experience as a board-certified urologist, Dr. Suelyn Hall-Harper has joined the Banner – University Medicine urology team.

Hall-Harper is a urology specialist with a focus on pediatric, female and general urology and has advanced experience in surgeries to treat male reproductive issues. Hall-Harper also is assistant professor with the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, Department of Urology.

Urology encompasses medical and surgical treatment of the kidney, bladder and prostate disease, the entire genitourinary tract. At Banner – University Medicine Tucson, our urologists are experts in applying state-of-the-art technology for the entire spectrum of urologic disease.

“I have strived to make a difference in the health of each patient. I assess and educate patients about their disease processes and perform life-changing procedures,” said Hall-Harper.

She is seeing patients at the following Banner locations:

Banner – University Medicine North, 3838 N. Campbell, Tucson, 85719, including Saturday office hours at this location.

Banner – University Medical Center South, 2800 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, 85713

Banner – University Medicine Multispecialty Services at La Canada, 1141 S. La Canada Dr., Green Valley, 85614

Appointments can be made by calling 520-694-4032, or online at https://doctors.bannerhealth.com/provider/Suelyn+Hall-Harper/1737620

Performing a wide variety of surgeries, Hall-Harper’s experience managing pediatric anomalies, urinary stress incontinence, bladder and urethra conditions, pelvic floor pathology, stone disease, prostate issues, infertility, male reproductive issues and urological cancers.

The Banner urology team sees patients with kidney stones, overactive bladders and incontinence, pelvic floor disorders, urinary tract infections, sexual dysfunction, prostate-related issues such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (prostate gland enlargement), reconstructive surgery, urologic cancer and treating children with pediatric urology issues.

Banner offers minimally invasive robotic surgery for urological issues with specially trained surgeons who can make dime-sized incisions resulting in less pain and a faster recovery time. Examples include: