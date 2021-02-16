Tucson International Airport Earns Arizona Airport Safety Award

The Tucson Airport Authority is proud to announce that Tucson International Airport (TUS) has been honored with the 2021 Arizona Airport Safety Award. This distinction is presented by the Arizona Aviation Safety Advisory Group and Scottsdale FAA Flight Standards District Office.

The award recognizes an outstanding airport that has made significant contributions to safety. It honors an airport operator’s efforts to make improvements and foster efficient operations. The TAA has made many advancements in safety, security and public health in the last several years. Accomplishments include, but are not limited to, the following:

Broke ground on the Airfield Safety Enhancement Program in October 2020.

Reduced airfield hotspots through mitigation efforts and community outreach.

Invested more than $250,000 in TUS Cares health and safety improvements throughout the terminal.

Earned GBAC STAR accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (5th airport in the world).

Established free COVID-19 tests for travelers in partnership with Pima County Health Department and Paradigm Laboratories.

As operator of TUS, the TAA has a mission to “provide a sustainable airport system and constantly pursue initiatives that promote and grow business opportunities”.

TAA President and CEO Danette Bewley thanked the Arizona Air National Guard, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and several general aviation pilots for their letters of support in the award application process.

“The TAA team is proud to learn our focus on safety on the airfield and within the terminal has been recognized as award-worthy. Our team works endlessly to improve the safety, security and customer service experience for those utilizing Tucson International Airport,” Bewley said. “Equally important, we are pleased to have the support of so many airfield stakeholders. We value those relationships and look forward to continued safety and partnership at TUS.”

The award was announced at the 47th Annual Arizona Safety Awards Banquet on Jan. 23, which was held virtually to avoid in-person attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.