The USO, the nonprofit organization founded in 1941 to strengthen America’s military by annually keeping millions of service members and their families connected to family, home and country, announced the appointment of Ellen Jimenez as the new Board Vice Chair of USO Arizona.

Jimenez, who currently holds the position of dual market director of sales for the Sonesta ES Suites Tucson and the Sonesta ES Suites Flagstaff, has been involved in the tourism and hospitality business for over 29 years. Jimenez is highly involved in the Arizona community, holding positions on the executive board of the Arizona Bowl, University of Arizona Parents & Family Advisory Board, executive board for Honor Flight Southern Arizona, ambassador for the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Commission for City of Flagstaff and executive board for the Southern Arizona Defense Alliance.

Jimenez was appointed an Honorary Chief Master Sergeant by Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Desert Lightning Team Chiefs Group.

She previously served as chairperson of the Military Affairs Committee of the Tucson Metro Chamber from 2010-2020, and has served on MAC since 2007. Jimenez is the founder of and served as president or commander of the Desert Thunder Squadron, a group established for all alumni honorary commanders of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

She has been the recipient of the Sonoran Spirit Award in 2013 given by the Tucson Metro Chamber, the Women of Influence Award 2016 given by Inside Tucson Business, the 2016 FBI/LULAC Community Service Award, 2016 Community Wingman given by 355th Fighter Wing, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, 2020 Woman of Influence Finalist Award given by Inside Tucson Business.

Since 1941, the USO has been the only private, nonprofit organization that serves the men and women in the U.S. military and their families throughout their service – from the moment they join, through their deployments and as they transition back to their communities.

To help the USO continue supporting a resilient military, the USO invites the public to join the Force Behind the Forces® to Give More Than Thanks to service members and their families at home and abroad.