KVOA-TV has announced that Destiny Quinn will soon join Sean Mooney on the News 4 Tucson anchor desk for the morning broadcasts of “Tucson Today- Live at 5:00A.M.” and “Tucson Today- Live at 6:00A.M.”.

Quinn comes to Tucson from Jonesboro, Ark., where she was most recently the morning news anchor and reporter at KAIT-TV.

“We look forward to Destiny joining our top-rated morning newscast. Her upbeat personality and enthusiasm for broadcasting morning news will make her a great addition to the Tucson Today team,” said KVOA-TV News Director Cathie Batbie.

“We did a very extensive search for the best candidate to join the KVOA team and we were lucky to find such a bright and talented person in Destiny. Destiny will be a great addition to KVOA and the Tucson community,” said KVOA-TV General Manager Bill Shaw.

Quinn is looking forward to exploring Tucson and getting to know the community she will soon call home. She will officially join the morning newscasts in mid-March.

KVOA-TV is a Quincy Media station, a family-owned company with 20 stations serving 12 states.