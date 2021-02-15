HSL Properties Sponsors Outdoor Heaters for Downtown Dining

Downtown Tucson Partnership is fired up about the new Downtown Heater Program, generously sponsored by HSL Properties.

DTP and HSL Properties are providing 40 outdoor heaters and fuel to local downtown businesses in support of safe outdoor dining in Downtown Tucson. Heaters will be distributed to a total of 23 downtown businesses.

The Downtown Heater Program will provide additional warmth for downtown patrons while creating an inviting ambiance – much like the LED tight-wrapped trees and the Building Illumination Program. The heaters produce a striking flame through the middle of a glass tube, appealing to guests walking, riding or motoring through downtown.

“Our goal is to help the businesses maximize their outdoor spaces, while improving the aesthetics downtown throughout the winter/spring season,” said Kathleen Eriksen, DTP president and CEO.

“We’re happy to support the Downtown Heater Program and hope this will provide greater opportunity for people to enjoy themselves in a safe environment, while experiencing all that Downtown Tucson has to offer,” said Omar Mireles, president of HSL Properties.