Regina Romero Becomes First Mayor to Join U.S. Chapter Stakeholder Council

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero joined the 1t.org U.S. Chapter Stakeholder Council, a 24-member panel of leaders from across government, the corporate sector, nonprofits and civil society organizations who inform the strategic direction of the chapter.

Romero is the first mayor to serve on the Stakeholder Council.

In August 2020, American Forests and the World Economic Forum launched the U.S. Chapter of 1t.org, a global trillion trees platform that was established at the 50th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in the town of Davos, in the Swiss Alps, in January 2020.

As part of the 1t.org U.S. Chapter, Mayor Romero made a pledge that reaffirmed her commitment to the Tucson Million Trees initiative, which aims to plant 1 million trees by 2030 to increase Tucson’s tree canopy and create green spaces, especially in frontline and low-income communities that are most affected by extreme heat and environmental degradation.