Final Steel Beam in Place on The Refinery Building

The steel frame and concrete floors are coming to completion at The Refinery.

The final beam of The Refinery was placed, topping off the steel framework for the 120,000 square foot-structure. The Refinery is the kickoff building to the new UA Tech Park at The Bridges, an extension campus birthed from the success of the UA Tech Park near Interstate 10 and Rita Road.

Construction at the UA Tech Park at The Bridges, just 3 miles from the university’s main campus, did not miss a beat due to the pandemic. Because of the endurance and resilience of our collaborators, The Boyer Company, Swaim Architects and Core Construction, The Refinery is set to open on schedule and on time during the fall of 2021.

The four-story building will also serve as UArizona’s innovation and commercialization hub, creating a centralized location that bridges resources and accelerates the most promising inventions.

UArizona will occupy 50% of the space at The Refinery. Activities housed at The Refinery will include the University of Arizona Applied Research Corporation and the university’s cyber operations program; the new offices for Tech Launch Arizona; an additional regional outpost of UA Center for Innovation; UA Digital Futures Studio, plus space for students and faculty.

The remainder of the Class A office space is available to businesses looking to co-locate with UArizona expertise.