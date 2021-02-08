Paul Ash Management Company, LLC, announces the promotion of Danielle Hasting to the position of Senior Vice President and Managing Director- Community Associations.

A trained civil engineer, Hasting has over a decade of experience in community management and over four years with the firm, where she has worked as a community manager since 2016. In that role, she has been responsible for the daily operations and management of nine homeowner associations, including condos and single family home communities.

Prior to Paul Ash Management Co., Hasting worked as a community manager for Planned Development Services and as manager assistant for Action Property Management.

Hasting has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, specializing in environmental hydrology and water resources from University of California-Irvine.