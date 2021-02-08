Bio-One Ranks No. 1 in Entrepreneur Magazine List

Bio-One ranked No. 1 in Entrepreneur magazine’s 42nd Annual Franchise 500 for success in crime-scene and trauma-scene cleaning. This marks the fifth year in a row that Bio-One has been included in the ranking.

Bio-One of Tucson is locally owned and operated by David and Caroline Scott. Since July 2019, they have served over 300 community members, businesses and government agencies throughout Tucson and surrounding areas. Bio-One of Tucson is a community partner with the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation, of which David is a trustee.

They are also major supporters of Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation.

Bio-One provides service in COVID-19 cleaning and disinfection, recovery and suicide cleanup, homicide cleanup, hoarding situations, junk removal, deceased animal recovery, feces removal, pest and rodent droppings and disinfection and more.

“The motto of ‘Help First, Business Second’ attracted us to pursue joining the Bio-One family and we’re thrilled to part of a winning team,” said David Scott, owner of Bio-One of Tucson. “We have cherished each opportunity to truly make a difference in our community.”

The number of Bio-One franchises has increased 145% in the last three years with over 100 locations in 41 states.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur,” said Nick-Anthony Zamucen, CEO of Bio-One Inc. “The ranking is a direct reflection of our Bio-One family, strength of our business model, and our ability to consistently deliver care and compassion to our clients.”

Over its 42 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential