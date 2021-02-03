Commerce Bank of Arizona has appointed Paul Tees as the Tucson Market President and Chief Credit Officer. Tees is a Tucson native and has 30 years of experience in the commercial finance and banking industries in Arizona. He has held senior management positions in commercial real estate lending, commercial lending and wealth management.

Prior to joining Commerce Bank of Arizona, Tees was the CFO of Kiernan Family Holdings, where he was responsible for negotiating and structuring debt facilities for a $350MM real estate portfolio. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance and an M.B.A. from Arizona State University. Tees currently sits on the board of directors for the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

Chris Webster, president and CEO said, “With the recent retirement of longtime Tucson banker John P. Lewis, it was critical for us to name a highly experienced Tucsonan to replace him. Paul’s background in the Tucson community combined with his extensive commercial banking experience make him the perfect choice to lead our continued growth in Southern Arizona. We are delighted to have Paul assume this position.”

Paul Tees is positioned at the new corporate headquarters of Commerce Bank of Arizona located at 7315 N. Oracle Rd., Suite 181, Tucson, AZ 85704; (520)321-0412 or ptees@commercebankaz.com.