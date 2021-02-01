Gordley Group is pleased to welcome Phil Burdick, a veteran Chicago TV news producer and community engagement advocate as community relations director.

Burdick comes to Gordley Group after serving as a news producer for WGN-TV in Chicago, where he won two Emmy awards for outstanding news coverage. He also worked at Harper College, a large community college outside Chicago for 14 years, where he served as chief communications officer overseeing marketing, media relations, government relations and community engagement. At Harper, Burdick led a successful $153.6 million bond referendum and worked closely with lawmakers, community groups and employers on education, workforce development and economic growth issues.

In Arizona, Burdick has done communications work for Northern Arizona University, the City of Casa Grande and Transdev/Waymo autonomous vehicle testing.

“Gordley Group is well-known for bringing people together and moving projects forward that improve our communities and neighborhoods,” Burdick said. “It’s an honor to join a truly purpose-driven team that fosters authentic communication, outreach and engagement.”

For more than 25 years, Tucson-based Gordley Group has effectively planned and managed a diverse range of public outreach efforts, crisis communications, public meetings and government briefings for clients and stakeholders across Arizona. Burdick adds to Gordley Group’s award-winning team of experienced and innovative marketing and public involvement specialists.

“We are thrilled to have Phil join us given his depth of experience across a wide variety of projects that help communities grow and thrive,” said Jan Gordley, president and founder of Gordley Group. “His proven skills in message development, outreach and in paid, earned and social media will further increase our capacity to help our clients engage audience and build trust with the people they serve.”

Burdick has a master’s degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in humanities from Shimer College in Naperville, Ill.