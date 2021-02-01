KB Home Announces Northwood Point Grand Opening

KB Home has announced the grand opening of Northwood Point, a new enclave of ranch-style homes in northwest Tucson. The community is situated just off Interstate 10 on Camino de Oeste between Cortaro Farms Road and Ina Road, providing easy access to downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers as well as popular shopping, dining and entertainment, including Tucson Premium Outlets.

The community is minutes away from outdoor recreation at Arthur Pack Regional Park, which hosts miles of hiking trails, open space, parks, picnic areas, playgrounds, sports courts and fields as well as an 18-hole golf course. Northwood Point is also situated within the Marana Unified School District.

The one-story homes at Northwood Point showcase desirable design characteristics like ample storage space, gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms and large master suites with walk-in closets. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 1,900 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Northwood Point is a new community located in highly desirable northwest Tucson that will feature a limited number of our popular ranch-style homes,” said Amy McReynolds, president of KB Home’s Tucson division. “The community offers access to a variety of popular shopping, dining and entertainment and is only a short drive to Tucson’s major employment centers. As with other KB Home communities, Northwood Point provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR®-certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Indoor airPLUS standards.