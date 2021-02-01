Larsen Baker, LLC, a real estate development and property management company, is pleased to announce the addition of Isaac Figueroa, CCIM as its director of leasing and sales. Figueroa will head up all leasing and sales for Larsen Baker’s 3,000,000 sq. ft.-real estate portfolio.

“Isaac is an energetic deal maker with an emphasis on customer service, community outreach and longterm relationships,” said Melissa Lal, president of Larsen Baker. “Those unique qualities match closely with our firm’s mission to find great deals for our investors, and to always treat our tenants right.”

With a background in brokerage and development, Figueroa brings diverse experience to the firm. Isaac was educated in Tucson, graduating from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy. He obtained his CCIM designation in 2018 and was named 40 Under 40’s Man of the Year. Figueroa is involved in many organizations throughout the community including the Centurions and Greater Tucson Leadership. He is a board member of Downtown Tucson Partnership and the Children’s Museum.

“The first person I went to for advice when thinking about getting into commercial real estate was George Larsen,” said Figueroa. “He told me to go for it. To now have the opportunity to work with George, Melissa and the rest of the Larsen Baker team is an honor. I have always admired their business philosophy and work ethic. Larsen Baker is highly respected for their commercial success, and for the way they conduct their business. It is a privilege for me to join this amazing company.”

Larsen Baker LLC is a Tucson-based commercial real estate firm that develops, remodels, owns, operates, manages and leases retail, office and industrial properties in Southern Arizona. Operating since 1993, Larsen Baker has become the largest independently owned commercial property owner in Tucson. The firm owns and manages over 3 million square feet of commercial space in 64 locations with 500 tenants throughout Tucson and Southern Arizona. Larsen Baker LLC is currently developing four new commercial properties that will add an additional 100,000 square feet to its portfolio.