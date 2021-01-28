Lindsay Welch, VP of Corporate Relations for Tech Parks Arizona, has been appointed to the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Welch will join 14 other community champions who serve on the board to drive economic development while advancing Hispanic businesses. THCC advocates for and provides services that help grow its member businesses in the bilingual and bicultural region of the Arizona Mexico border.

“We are so pleased and excited to have Lindsay Welch join the organization and look forward to her input and contributions as we work together to positively impact our community. We appreciate Lindsay sharing her time, talent and treasure with us,” said Isabel Georgelos, interim THCC president and CEO.

At Tech Parks Arizona, Welch develops, plans and collaborates with team members to prospect for new business. She leads development efforts that best address corporate needs and strategic initiatives that align with the priorities of Tech Parks Arizona and amplifies the business relationships expanding the network and reach of the organization.

Welch has a vast amount of experience in community and business development through her past positions both professionally and personally. She is results-driven and has a proven track record in revenue growth and business development.