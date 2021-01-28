JRS Wealth Management, Hallmark Financial and Wilde Wealth Management Group Give $3,000 to Gospel Rescue Mission

Eighteen months ago, Tucson’s JRS Wealth Management and Hallmark Financial announced their partnership with Wilde Wealth Management, an award-winning and independent financial advisory firm with offices in Scottsdale, Tempe, Glendale, Payson and Indiana that provides comprehensive retirement, investment, real estate, insurance, legal and tax planning services all under one roof.

As part of the partnership, Hallmark moved its team into JRS’ office, which is located at 1610 E. River Road in Tucson, in the summer of 2019.

“The partnership developed as part of a natural progression as both our team and Hallmark realized we needed to add youth and depth to our practices, and we wanted to do so with the highest quality people,” said JRS president and managing principal Jim Stark, CFP®, CIMA®. “While I still plan to continue in this industry for years to come, the partnership ensured that we’d taken the steps to safeguard the long-term success of our clients’ futures.”

Both firms believed Wilde Wealth Management clearly met that need.

“Over the past year-plus, it has become clear this was an excellent choice,” said Hallmark president Sherry Hall, CFP®, AIF®, CWS®. “Wilde Wealth has not only met our needs, but exceeded our expectations.”

So much so, the firms are ready to grow together in new ways in 2021 and beyond.

In fact, JRS and Hallmark are also pleased to welcome Tim Lewis to their shared Tucson office. Lewis is a new member of Wilde Wealth Management Group, serving as an Investment Advisor. A Tucson native, Lewis has worked in the banking and finance industry for over a decade, most recently at Edward Jones in Southern Arizona.

“I’ve known Jim [Stark] professionally for years, which eventually led to getting to know Wilde Wealth better through their affiliation,” said Lewis. “Wilde Wealth’s reputation both in Arizona and nationwide, notably its managing principal Trevor Wilde being named to Barron’s annual list of top 1,200 advisors nationwide consecutively for more than a decade – including No. 1 overall in Arizona in 2020 – precedes itself. Getting to know them more personally beyond just professionally made the eventual decision to join the firm an easy one.”

Lewis has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of San Diego. He and his wife, Stacy, have four children ranging in age from 7 to 19, and in his spare time, Lewis participates in the Knights of Columbus and coaches both local youth baseball and football in the area. Lewis also sits on the board of directors for Canyon View Little League and is a den leader with the Cub Scouts.

“Tim’s combination of financial experience and servant leadership make him a natural fit on our team,” says Wilde, a University of Arizona alum and former Arizona Wildcat football player.

To celebrate the enhanced relationship between the firms and to welcome Lewis as Wilde Wealth’s first formal Tucson team member, both JRS and Hallmark have updated their respective logos to include Wilde Wealth Management Group’s brand. In addition, the firms gathered together in recent weeks to make a joint contribution of $3,000 to Gospel Rescue Mission, a Tucson emergency shelter for men and women, as well as men and women with children.

“Last year alone, Gospel Rescue Mission serves more than 260,000 nutritious meals to the hungry in our community alone,” said Stark, a longtime supporter of the organization.

The donation was made in honor of the three business leaders coming together, and done with Stark’s passion for the organization in mind, as well as to assist them in making an even bigger positive impact in 2021. The amount will allow the shelter to provide nearly 1,000 meals for its guests in coming weeks.

According to Wilde, who founded Wilde Wealth with his father, Bill, in 2003, the mission for the combined Tucson team as well as the rest of its offices across Arizona and Indiana is three-fold: to offer boutique, customized investment planning advice; to offer clients expanded in-house service offerings from fellow independent specialists in the fields of legal, taxes, risk management, family services, real estate and insurance; and to give back to the community that has given them all so much for so many years.

“Together, the team is able to not only take all the pieces of a client’s financial puzzle and organize them, but use them to build a solid foundation that will serve not just the client, but his/her family for generations to come,” says Wilde. “We are also able to harness our combined passion for southern Arizona to make a real impact on the community-at-large here as well.”