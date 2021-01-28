BeachFleischman PC to Sell Cybersecurity Services to Clients

BeachFleischman PC, Arizona’s largest locally-owned CPA firm, announced it has entered into an agreement with the Phoenix-based cybersecurity firm, Silent Sector, to sell and market Silent Sector’s cybersecurity services to its clients throughout Arizona and nationwide.

The agreement expands the existing collaboration between the two firms and combines the strengths of both to protect mid-market and emerging companies from cyber attacks. The announcement is part of BeachFleischman’s growth plans to provide businesses with expanded strategic and operational advisory solutions beyond traditional accounting, auditing and tax services.

“Silent Sector has years of expertise building cybersecurity programs across multiple sectors to help businesses create a competitive advantage, protect their resources and reduce vulnerabilities,” said Marc Fleischman, CPA and CEO of BeachFleischman. “We see how disruptive forces are accelerating digital transformation, ecommerce and remote working, and our collaboration with Silent Sector provides our clients with reliable guidance to support their cybersecurity strategy, implementation, and compliance. We look forward to working together.”

“Silent Sector sees many mid-market and emerging companies struggle to build an effective cybersecurity program to protect their organizations while achieving compliance requirements,” said Zach Fuller, founding partner of Silent Sector. “For companies without an in-house cybersecurity team, we provide the capabilities of a CISO, security engineer, and security architect for a fraction of the cost of hiring a single, full-time cybersecurity professional with experience. This makes proper cybersecurity accessible to companies that recognize the need for a formalized security program, but don’t have limitless resources.”

Complementing BeachFleischman’s market reach and range of professional business services, Silent Sector provides cybersecurity services that both firms recognize as being critical to the success and longevity of mid-market and emerging organizations.