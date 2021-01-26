Western Growers is pleased to announce the addition of Robert Medler as Arizona Government Affairs Manager. Medler brings nearly 15 years of government relations experience and will represent the most influential specialty crop producers in the fresh produce industry in the Arizona State Capitol.

“We are very excited to have Robert joining Western Growers’ State Government Affairs team,” said Matthew Allen, VP of State Government Affairs at Western Growers. “He brings a wealth of experience advocating on behalf of employers and is looking forward to utilizing his skills to represent WG member interests in the state of Arizona.”

Lobbying on behalf of the association, Medler will represent WG in all Arizona legislative and regulatory matters as well as monitor, analyze and report on policy recommendations for WG positions. Additionally, as part of his role, he will develop, draft and tactically implement policy strategies or legislation affecting agriculture, specifically relating to the fresh fruit, vegetable and nut sectors in Arizona.

Previously, Medler led the government relations, advocacy and public policy efforts at various associations including the Tucson Metro Chamber and Southern Arizona Chamber of Commerce Association. In 2019, Medler was selected as a “40 Under 40” award recipient from the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Daily Star.

“Western Growers is the preeminent advocacy organization for the agriculture community,” said Medler. “I am humbled and honored to join the Western Growers’ team to ensure our members have a strong voice in Arizona. Today’s policy decisions will have generational impacts; let’s make sure they are the right decisions.”

Medler earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and communications from the University of Arizona and his master’s degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University. He currently resides in Marana.