Dr. Chaur-Dong Hsu, a renowned figure in the field of maternal-fetal health, has been appointed the new chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, effective March 15.



“Dr. Hsu offers a broad portfolio of research and clinical experience to share with faculty and trainees,” said UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson Dean Dr. Michael A.I. Abecassis. “We look forward to the many ways in which he will contribute to the tripartite mission at the College of Medicine – Tucson and Banner – University Medicine.”



Hsu joins the UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson from the Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, where he served as chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology since March 2016. He practices medicine at the Hutzel Women’s Hospital, one of eight institutions that compose the Detroit Medical Center.



In addition, he is specialist-in-chief of obstetrics and gynecology for the Detroit Medical Center and gynecology cancer chief for the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Center. Hsu also is project site manager and director of the Center for Advanced Obstetric Care and Research for the National Institutes of Health’s Perinatology Research Branch, and program director and principal investigator of Women’s Reproductive Health for the NIH.



“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson. It is a wonderful opportunity to build on what has been achieved to date in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology,” Hsu said. “Building on the existing foundation, I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to deliver world-class patient care and educate the next generation of physicians in women’s health.”



A former member of the faculty at Yale University and Duke University, Hsu was the Leon McGoogan Endowed Chair and professor at the University of Nebraska, where he also served as director of maternal-fetal medicine. He later became a tenured professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Westchester Medical Center, New York Medical College, a position he held from 2002 to 2008. Hsu was a tenured professor at SUNY Stony Brook Medicine, and he was chair of obstetrics and gynecology and chair of the research committee at NuHealth System/Nassau University Medical Center from 2008 to 2016.



Hsu is board certified in general obstetrics and gynecology and in maternal-fetal medicine subspecialty by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. His research has focused on personalized obstetrics, specifically preeclampsia and intra-amniotic infection during pregnancy. His work led to his election to the Board of Directors (and positions as secretary and treasurer) of the North American Society for the Study of Hypertension in Pregnancy.

He is on the editorial boards and journal reviews for national and international journals and is an educational consultant. A well-funded researcher with nearly 300 publications and abstracts, he has been invited nationally and internationally to give numerous lectures, and to consult on pregnancy complications involving preeclampsia and high-risk pregnancy disorders.



Hsu received his medical degree from Kaohsiung Medical University in Taiwan in 1982. He completed his obstetrics and gynecology residency training at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York in 1990. He completed a postdoctoral research and clinical fellowships in maternal-fetal medicine at Johns Hopkins University from 1991 to 1993. He obtained his master’s in public health from Johns Hopkins University in 1991.



Hsu is credited with developing an evidence-based set of interventions known as “Hsu’s Bundle,” which reduces C-section surgical site infections to nearly zero. This bundle was recognized by America’s Essential Hospital (formerly the National Association of Public Hospitals and Health Systems) in 2014 and published in the American Journal of Infectious Control in 2016. The “Hsu’s Bundle” continues to be effective and lowered the surgical-site infection hysterectomy rate to zero at Detroit Medical Center in 2019 and 2020.