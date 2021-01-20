Move.org Ranks Tucson Among Top U.S. Cities for Lowest Cost of Living
Between the turbulent economy and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s safe to say that just about everyone’s life has changed in 2020. For many people, this upheaval is financial, and so some are looking for more affordable places to live. If this is your situation, then we can help you find a new city where you can make rent more easily.
Move.org researched things like rent prices, utility costs, gas prices, and internet rates in the 75 most populous US cities to learn which are the most affordable.
Keep reading to learn which US cities have the lowest and the highest costs of living.
Cities with the lowest and highest living costs
15 cities with the lowest cost of living
- El Paso, TX
- Wichita, KS
- Lincoln, NE
- Tucson, AZ
- Lexington, KY
- Albuquerque, NM
- Corpus Christi, TX
- Mesa, AZ
- Louisville, KY
- Omaha, NE
- Memphis, TN
- Greensboro, NC
- Tulsa, OK
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Plano, TX
15 cities with the highest cost of living
- San Francisco, CA
- New York City, NY
- Oakland, CA
- Boston, MA
- San Jose, CA
- Washington DC
- Seattle, WA
- Los Angeles, CA
- San Diego, CA
- Arlington, VA
- Irvine, CA
- Santa Ana, CA
- Honolulu, HI
- Newark, NJ
- Long Beach, CA
Interesting findings
- The combined populations of the 75 cities account for 18% of the total US population.
- $1,200 stimulus checks like those distributed in April 2020 wouldn’t completely cover one month of living costs, even in the most affordable cities.
- Three Texas cities rank among our 15 least expensive cities, giving Texas a stronger showing than any other state.
- 7 of the 15 most expensive cities in the US are in California, while 20% of the total population of all 75 cities reside in California.