Move.org Ranks Tucson Among Top U.S. Cities for Lowest Cost of Living

Between the turbulent economy and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s safe to say that just about everyone’s life has changed in 2020. For many people, this upheaval is financial, and so some are looking for more affordable places to live. If this is your situation, then we can help you find a new city where you can make rent more easily.

Move.org researched things like rent prices, utility costs, gas prices, and internet rates in the 75 most populous US cities to learn which are the most affordable.

Keep reading to learn which US cities have the lowest and the highest costs of living.

Cities with the lowest and highest living costs

15 cities with the lowest cost of living

El Paso, TX Wichita, KS Lincoln, NE Tucson, AZ Lexington, KY Albuquerque, NM Corpus Christi, TX Mesa, AZ Louisville, KY Omaha, NE Memphis, TN Greensboro, NC Tulsa, OK Virginia Beach, VA Plano, TX

15 cities with the highest cost of living

San Francisco, CA New York City, NY Oakland, CA Boston, MA San Jose, CA Washington DC Seattle, WA Los Angeles, CA San Diego, CA Arlington, VA Irvine, CA Santa Ana, CA Honolulu, HI Newark, NJ Long Beach, CA

Interesting findings