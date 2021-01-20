Dr. Kathryn Glas

The University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson has named Emory University School of Medicine’s Dr. Kathryn E. Glas as its new chair for the Department of Anesthesiology, effective March 8.



“We are truly excited to have Dr. Glas come on board this spring,” said UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson Dean Dr. Michael A.I. Abecassis. “She brings a strong background in clinical care, operational and administrative activities at a leading academic medical center to the College of Medicine – Tucson and Banner – University Medicine.”



Glas is a professor in the Division of Adult Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology at Emory’s Department of Anesthesiology, where she has been a faculty member since 1997. She also served as interim department chair (2017-18) and interim division chief (2019-20). She has been a cardiac anesthesiologist at the Atlanta VA Medical Center for nearly 10 years and was cardiac anesthesiology director at Emory Healthcare for nearly six years.



Glas holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Penn State University. After a gap year working in a DuPont pharmaceuticals research lab, she completed her medical degree and anesthesiology residency training at the Medical College of Virginia at Virginia Commonwealth University. Afterward, she completed a cardiothoracic anesthesiology fellowship at Emory, then started her career as an assistant professor there. In 2006, she earned a master’s in business administration from Emory’s Goizueta Business School.



In her 24 years at Emory, Glas has focused on collaborative clinical research with surgical colleagues and developing guidelines on echocardiography and ultrasound techniques. Her educational endeavors have focused on departmental professional development for faculty, staff and trainees.



Since January 2019, she has served as the department’s vice chair for faculty development, diversity and inclusion. In June 2020, she presented as a guest speaker at the College of Medicine – Tucson on “Bias in America: Race, Gender and Beyond.” In November, she also wrote about “Unconscious (Implicit) Bias” in the Journal of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Anesthesia.