Dr. Alan Chiang has joined the Banner – University Medicine medical imaging team. Chiang also has been appointed assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, Department of Medical Imaging. Chiang specializes in advanced breast imaging and is part of the multi-disciplinary breast cancer team at the UArizona Cancer Center.

As a physician scientist, Chiang’s special interest is in the early detection of breast cancer. He previously served as the lead radiologist for Colorado Breast Care, a multi-center breast imaging network in southeast Denver.

Chiang is a member of the American College of Radiology, the Society for Breast Imaging the Radiological Society of North America, and the International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine. He has authored a number of peer reviewed publications and educational exhibits in Ultrashort TE, an advanced magnetic resonance imaging technique.

Chiang earned his medical degree and doctorate in molecular biology from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

The Banner- University Medicine Breast Imaging Center, 4291 N. Campbell Ave., offers comprehensive screening and diagnostic breast imaging modalities including 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, and breast MRI. Multimodality biopsy and other breast health related procedures are also available.