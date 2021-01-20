Carondelet to Open New Emergency Center in Southeast Tucson

Carondelet Health Network is planning to open a new freestanding emergency center serving the southeast Tucson area this spring. Job openings are now posted for Carondelet St. Raphael Emergency Center near I-10 and Wilmot Rd.

Carondelet St. Raphael Emergency Center will provide around the clock emergency care for residents of the nearby residential and commercial areas. The center is recruiting registered nurses with acute care setting experience in emergency, telemetry or critical care. Other open positions include CT technologists, respiratory care practitioners and environmental services (housekeeping). Openings are for day and night shifts.

Posted positions are available for viewing at carondelet.org/careers.

“Carondelet chose this area as projections show continued growth and need for nearby medical care. We are pleased to be able to expand our services in the greater Tucson area,” said Chris Tweedy, hiring manager for the facility.

“St. Raphael Emergency Center will be open around the clock, offering convenient access for the nearby growing residential area and major employment centers. The facility’s 13-bed emergency department will be open around the clock and staffed by board-certified emergency physicians,” said Tweedy.

The facility will offer a patient-friendly design with emergency care services in an efficient, convenient location. It is designed to provide close integration with Carondelet’s hospitals for patients who may require more complex care.

“Carondelet Health Network is investing in the Tucson area to create a health system with services in appropriate locations with quality, value and customer service among our priorities. Our goal is providing an integrated system of services for those who choose Carondelet for their care,” said Carondelet Health Network CEO Doug Luckett.

Carondelet Health Network operates Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital and Carondelet Marana Hospital in the greater Tucson area, Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales, and related physician practices and services serving southeastern Arizona.