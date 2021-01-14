PVB Fabrications Inc. Breaks Ground on New Marana Headquarters

PVB Fabrications, Inc., a multi-disciplined general contractor and provider of quality welding and fabrication services for the commercial, utility, government, heavy industrial and mining sectors, has broken ground to prepare for its headquarters expansion in Marana.

In 2020, PVB purchased 10 acres for the expansion, now with an address of 11871 N. Breakers Rd. Marana, AZ. Last week kicked off the construction of the new corporate headquarters to consolidate operations into one location.

Initially, the new facilities will include a 15,400 sq.-foot administrative office building plus a separate 35,000 sq.-foot fabrication/production facility. A future phase of construction will include a second 35,000 sq.-foot fabrication/production facility providing 70,000 sq. feet of fabrication/production space.

PVB is currently located at 911 West Grant Rd and employs 410 people. The full expansion over five years will add an additional 169 jobs primarily in operations, project management, quality control, engineering, business development and finance.

Phase one of the new headquarters is scheduled to be complete by October 2021.

The total capital investment over the next five years will be approximately $17 million, resulting in a total economic impact of $48 million.

Partners in the project include the Arizona Commerce Authority, the Town of Marana, Pima Community College and the Small Business Development Center, PICOR, Randel Jacob Design Group, PLLC, Stewart Title, Eric Nadler, Esq. and Arizona First Properties.

“PVB’s new headquarters is a logical and necessary step in our business growth strategy. It provides the opportunity to further expand our operations and will increase our ability to serve current and future clients,” said PVB President Peter Van Bogaert.

“In addition to business attraction, economic development is about helping local companies like PVB expand,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “Headquarters expansions such as this have a tremendous ripple effect across the entire economy. Their success is the entire region’s success.”

“We are thrilled to welcome PVB to north Marana,” said Mayor Ed Honea of the Town of Marana. “Their employees’ diverse skills enable them to cross multiple disciplines and sectors that include quality welding and metal fabrications to electrical and instrumentation services. PVB’s projects span the entire southwest, we’re excited to have another quality business in the town and look forward to seeing them grow.”

“The economy in Southern Arizona is thriving and we’re thrilled to see local companies like PVB growing and creating new jobs in the region,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We congratulate PVB on its success and thank the company for continuing to invest in Arizona.”

“Retaining expanding businesses is a key economic growth strategy for our region, as is fostering and supporting high-wage manufacturing jobs. Congratulations to PVB on its planned move to a new facility. We wish them continued success and stand ready to provide them any assistance they may require to fill these new positions,” said Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.

“PVB’s success demonstrates how community colleges, SBDCs and economic development organizations like Sun Corridor Inc. can partner to grow business and create well-paying jobs,” said Ian Roark, VP of workforce development and strategic partnerships for Pima Community College. “It takes a creative and passionate industry partner to make it work, and PVB is a model partner.”

“PVB has excelled as a company because of its core values with employees, vendors and customers. The company’s work reflects the high quality standard and leadership that Pete demands of both himself and his staff,” said Ellen Kirton, director of Pima Community College SBDC.