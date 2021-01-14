Pastor Jonathan Smith
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona welcomes Pastor Jonathan Smith of the Tucson Sharon Church to its Board of Directors for a three-year term. Smith is currently in pursuit of his doctorate in health behavior and promotion and already holds several master’s degrees, including an MPA. Smith has decades of racial reconciliation and social service experience across many communities, with a special focus on health disparities within communities of color. Prior to ministry, Smith served in corporate accounting roles.