The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is pleased to welcome Pastor Ben Moore to its Board of Directors for a three-year term. Moore is a registered civil engineer with an MPA whose background includes a career in the U.S. Air Force. Moore coordinates the Helping Hands Ministry and food pantry of the Christian Living Center. He currently serves in an advisory capacity with the Community Food Bank’s agency partner network, as well as, with the national Closing the Hunger Gap network.