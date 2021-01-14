Crest Insurance Group Acquires Mesa’s Gates Insurance Inc.

Cody Ritchie, president of Crest Insurance Group, is proud to announce that Gates Insurance Inc. became part of the Crest team on Jan. 1. President Michael Gates and his staff have been serving their valued clients out of their home office in Mesa since 2009.

The Gates agency is a full-service property and casualty company, specializing in small business and personal lines of insurance. The addition of the Gates Agency is a natural extension of Crest’s recent growth. The Gates agency will continue operations at its current location, 3654 N. Power Rd. in Mesa.

In 2010, Cody shared his vision of transforming Tucson’s Crest Insurance Group into Arizona’s premier insurance agency. Since that time, Crest has grown to include additional offices in Scottsdale, Sierra Vista, Flagstaff, Denver, Ft. Collins, Co. and San Diego. The rapidly growing brokerage firm writes insurance business throughout the Southwest and has clients and carriers nationwide.

The company takes great pride in serving all markets while retaining the hallmarks of a local agency. Through a commitment to dedication and growth in the Arizona market, Crest looks forward to building upon the successes of Gates Insurance.