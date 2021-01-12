Vicky Ogas has been promoted to client manager at Lovitt & Touché’s Tucson office. In her new role, she serves as day-to-day contact for a number of Tucson-area clients, ensuring their employee benefits packages remain competitive to attract and retain top talent while also ensuring compliance with local, state and federal laws and regulations. She works closely with her clients to craft creative informational campaigns to educate their employees about their available benefits and existing policies.