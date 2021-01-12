Vicky Ogas

BizTUCSON January 12, 2021
Less than a minute

Vicky Ogas has been promoted to client manager at Lovitt & Touché’s Tucson office. In her new role, she serves as day-to-day contact for a number of Tucson-area clients, ensuring their employee benefits packages remain competitive to attract and retain top talent while also ensuring compliance with local, state and federal laws and regulations. She works closely with her clients to craft creative informational campaigns to educate their employees about their available benefits and existing policies.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Pastor Ben Moore

Pastor Ben Moore

January 14, 2021
Photo of Pastor Jonathan Smith

Pastor Jonathan Smith

January 14, 2021
Photo of Anthony Sylvester

Anthony Sylvester

January 12, 2021
Photo of Courtney Jackson

Courtney Jackson

January 12, 2021
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button
Close