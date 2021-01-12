Southwest Airlines to Add Nonstop Service from Tucson to Bay Area

Southern Arizonans will gain another new airline destination – and a new nonstop flight to the Bay Area – when Southwest Airlines begins service between Tucson International Airport and Oakland International Airport on March 11.

Flights are scheduled and seats are on sale now at Southwest.com.

Northbound – Depart Tucson 12 noon – Arrive Oakland 1:25 p.m.

Southbound – Depart Oakland 7:05 p.m. – Arrive Tucson 10:45 p.m.

“Getting more nonstop to the Bay Area has been a high priority for us because of the passenger demand,” said Danette Bewley, president and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority. “Oakland fits the demand perfectly. Not only is Oakland and the East Bay a destination in its own right, it is right across the Bay from downtown San Francisco and the closest major Bay Area airport to the Napa wine region. Plus, Oakland provides several flight connection opportunities to Hawaii and the Pacific Northwest.”

Southwest’s addition comes on the heels of recently added nonstop flights from Tucson to Houston Hobby Airport, which are also getting positive reactions from Southern Arizonans. With this latest flight addition, Southwest will fly to seven destinations from Tucson: Chicago Midway, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles (returns March 4), Oakland and San Diego (returns March 13).

All totaled, airlines are now back to flying to 19 nonstop destinations from Tucson.