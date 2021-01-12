Courtney Jackson

BizTUCSON January 12, 2021
Less than a minute

Courtney Jackson has been promoted to senior client manager at Lovitt & Touché’s Tucson office. In her new role, she serves as the primary contact for a number of area clients, Through her efforts, she assists clients in developing short and longterm strategies to better promote employee health and well-being that solve various complex challenges while containing costs. She works closely with companies to design, implement, administer and communicate their diverse slate of health and welfare benefits. 

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Pastor Ben Moore

Pastor Ben Moore

January 14, 2021
Photo of Pastor Jonathan Smith

Pastor Jonathan Smith

January 14, 2021
Photo of Anthony Sylvester

Anthony Sylvester

January 12, 2021
Photo of Vicky Ogas

Vicky Ogas

January 12, 2021
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button
Close