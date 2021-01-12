Courtney Jackson
Courtney Jackson has been promoted to senior client manager at Lovitt & Touché’s Tucson office. In her new role, she serves as the primary contact for a number of area clients, Through her efforts, she assists clients in developing short and longterm strategies to better promote employee health and well-being that solve various complex challenges while containing costs. She works closely with companies to design, implement, administer and communicate their diverse slate of health and welfare benefits.