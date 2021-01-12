Anthony Sylvester has been promoted to manager of the Employee Health & Benefits division at the Tucson office of Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company. He manages a team of insurance professionals who assist Tucson businesses in creating and implementing competitive employee benefits packages that offer creative solutions to various challenges while containing costs. In addition to his new management responsibilities, Sylvester directs the overall strategy and retention efforts of the local office.