As Vice President of Marketing at Mister Car Wash, Jill Adams brings 19 years of experience in marketing and communications having worked with top brands in the restaurant industry. She now oversees Mister Car Wash’s marketing efforts including marketing communications, marketing technology, and the brand’s subscription-based membership program.

Prior to joining Mister Car Wash, Adams served as SVP of Marketing at QDOBA Mexican Eats and led their creative, media, loyalty, product development, and CRM efforts. The focus of her work was leveraging both marketing and technology to develop the appropriate strategy and subsequent initiatives to create a relevant brand experience. Before joining QDOBA Mexican Eats, Adams worked at Jack in the Box, Inc. holding various leadership roles in field, product, and integrated marketing, as well as menu strategy, innovation, and growth. Prior to her work in the restaurant industry, she held various marketing roles in the financial sector.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Jill to our executive team,” said John Lai, president and CEO of Mister Car Wash. “She brings a deep background in driving customer experience and using innovative tools to build brand loyalty.”

Adams received her bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing management from the University of Kentucky and graduated at the top of her class with an MBA from California State University, Sacramento.