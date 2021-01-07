PICOR Charitable Foundation, Partners Raise Record $80,152 for Youth Programs

BizTUCSON January 7, 2021
1 minute read

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PICOR Charitable Foundation was unable to come together in a traditional way to stage its 26th annual Pancake Feed in Reid Park. Instead of underwriting the supply cost for the event, PICOR Commercial Real Estate donated $10,000 to the foundation and urged past donors to again contribute so Tucson’s youth programs in need would receive grants at a time when non-profit budgets have been rocked by the times.

Against the odds of COVID-19, this was a year that cumulative donations topped $1 million. The result exceeded expectations. With a heartwarming increase from lead donor the Burton Family Foundation, clients, vendors, community members, family and friends joined to donate over $80,000. 

The volunteer committee reviewed 85 grant applications and selected 38 Tucson region non-profits to receive 2020 funding. PCF prioritizes support for organizations with smaller budgets and an emphasis on basic needs, and many organizations expressed operating or service-delivery challenges from the pandemic’s impact. 

The 2020 grants funded trauma support, scholarships, shoes and clothing, books, arts exposure, sensory needs, a path to higher education, and more. Year-end grants ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 were awarded to: 

  • The Abbie School (Arizona Center for Autism)
  • Angel Heart Pajama Project (AHPP)
  • Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation
  • Arizona Theatre Company
  • Arizona Youth Partnership
  • Assistance League of Tucson, Inc.
  • Aviva Children’s Services
  • BICAS
  • Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Tucson
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson
  • Casa De Los Ninos
  • Earn To Learn
  • Educational Enrichment Foundation
  • El Rio Health Center Foundation
  • Gabriel’s Angels
  • Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona
  • Homicide Survivors, Inc. 
  • Integrative Touch For Kids
  • Interfaith Community Services
  • JobPath, Inc.
  • Literacy Connects
  • Make Way For Books
  • Marana Unified School District Food & Clothing Bank
  • More Than A Bed
  • Our Family Services, Inc.
  • Primavera Foundation
  • Project Linus
  • Reid Park Zoological Society
  • Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center
  • Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT)
  • Tucson Girls Chorus
  • Tucson Jewish Community Center
  • YMCA of Southern Arizona
  • The Youth Corps of America, Inc.
  • Youth On Their Own

Three STEM-specific “Ken Nickel Memorial Grants” were matched by a $3,000 grant from Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR’s corporate support to Advocacy 31nine, San Miguel High School, and SARSEF.

To donate or apply for funds in our 2021 cycle, please visit www.picor.com/picor-charitable-foundation.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Tucson Medical Center Opens Nation’s Second Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center

Tucson Medical Center Opens Nation’s Second Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center

January 7, 2021
Photo of Farm to Table Inc. – Centuries of Cultivation

Farm to Table Inc. – Centuries of Cultivation

January 7, 2021
Photo of New Runway for Tucson International Airport

New Runway for Tucson International Airport

January 7, 2021
Photo of Holualoa Cos. Marks 35 Years

Holualoa Cos. Marks 35 Years

January 7, 2021
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button
Close