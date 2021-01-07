PICOR Charitable Foundation, Partners Raise Record $80,152 for Youth Programs

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PICOR Charitable Foundation was unable to come together in a traditional way to stage its 26th annual Pancake Feed in Reid Park. Instead of underwriting the supply cost for the event, PICOR Commercial Real Estate donated $10,000 to the foundation and urged past donors to again contribute so Tucson’s youth programs in need would receive grants at a time when non-profit budgets have been rocked by the times.

Against the odds of COVID-19, this was a year that cumulative donations topped $1 million. The result exceeded expectations. With a heartwarming increase from lead donor the Burton Family Foundation, clients, vendors, community members, family and friends joined to donate over $80,000.

The volunteer committee reviewed 85 grant applications and selected 38 Tucson region non-profits to receive 2020 funding. PCF prioritizes support for organizations with smaller budgets and an emphasis on basic needs, and many organizations expressed operating or service-delivery challenges from the pandemic’s impact.

The 2020 grants funded trauma support, scholarships, shoes and clothing, books, arts exposure, sensory needs, a path to higher education, and more. Year-end grants ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 were awarded to:

The Abbie School (Arizona Center for Autism)

Angel Heart Pajama Project (AHPP)

Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation

Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Youth Partnership

Assistance League of Tucson, Inc.

Aviva Children’s Services

BICAS

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Tucson

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson

Casa De Los Ninos

Earn To Learn

Educational Enrichment Foundation

El Rio Health Center Foundation

Gabriel’s Angels

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

Homicide Survivors, Inc.

Integrative Touch For Kids

Interfaith Community Services

JobPath, Inc.

Literacy Connects

Make Way For Books

Marana Unified School District Food & Clothing Bank

More Than A Bed

Our Family Services, Inc.

Primavera Foundation

Project Linus

Reid Park Zoological Society

Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center

Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT)

Tucson Girls Chorus

Tucson Jewish Community Center

YMCA of Southern Arizona

The Youth Corps of America, Inc.

Youth On Their Own

Three STEM-specific “Ken Nickel Memorial Grants” were matched by a $3,000 grant from Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR’s corporate support to Advocacy 31nine, San Miguel High School, and SARSEF.

To donate or apply for funds in our 2021 cycle, please visit www.picor.com/picor-charitable-foundation.