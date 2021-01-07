The Lodge at Ventana Canyon is pleased to announce Mark Pieroni as its new VP and CFO. Pieroni, who joined the team on Dec. 11, will oversee accounting, engineering, housekeeping, guest services, and human resources. Pieroni has over 20 years of experience in business development, operations, finance and accounting among many different industries. Most recently, Pieroni and his wife had built an insurance and real estate business. His work life started as a bus boy in his family’s Italian restaurant in Chicago, where he worked until completing his MBA at DePaul University. These early experiences and Pieroni’s passion for the service industry is what brought him to the Lodge at Ventana Canyon.