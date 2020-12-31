Financial advisor George Chardukian CFP® joins Adam Goldstein CFP® and Maria Peralta to launch their independent practice, Adara Wealth Management, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services.

Based in Tucson, the team will leverage LPL’s broker-dealer, corporate RIA and custodial platforms and receive ongoing, personalized support from LPL professionals for day-to-day operations as well as long-term business management. The advisors reported having served approximately $380 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*.

Adara Wealth Management was founded on the principal of “always doing the right thing, for the right reasons, and in the right way for our clients,” said Chardukian. “We will always treat clients the way we would treat our own family and friends. It’s a simple idea built on believing that what’s in our clients’ best interests is also what is in our best interest.”

Chardukian is a board member for Interfaith Community Services and a charter member of the Planned Giving Advisory Council. He is also a member of the President’s Leadership Council at Carthage College.